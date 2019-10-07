  • Mostly Cloudy with Cool Temperatures for Mid South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Lingering showers are on radar across the Mid South.
    • Temperatures are cool enough for a light jacket in the 60s.
    • This afternoon we will warm up near 70.
    • Rain chance: 40%--mainly early this morning.
    • Winds: 15 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: another cold front moves through Friday bumping up our rain chance once again.
