Mostly Cloudy with Cool Temperatures for Mid South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Lingering showers are on radar across the Mid South.
- Temperatures are cool enough for a light jacket in the 60s.
- This afternoon we will warm up near 70.
- Rain chance: 40%--mainly early this morning.
- Winds: 15 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: another cold front moves through Friday bumping up our rain chance once again.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weather cast.
