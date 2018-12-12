  • Mostly cloudy with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    • Grab the coat before you walk out the door. 
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the low 50s with cloudy skies.
    • Rain chance: 10%.
    • More rain is expected tonight through early Saturday.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday.

