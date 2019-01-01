Mostly Cloudy with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the jacket or coat before you walk out the door.
- Temperatures are a tad chilly, and will only warm up to the upper 40s, low 50s.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Next round of rain: Wednesday.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and cool Tuesday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Nail salon customer runs over, kills manicurist while fleeing to avoid payment, police say
- "You’re not supposed to be here!" Memphis store clerk fired shot at man shopping in store
- Man pistol whips victim, shoots 2 dogs, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}