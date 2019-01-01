  • Mostly Cloudy with Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    • Grab the jacket or coat before you walk out the door.
    • Temperatures are a tad chilly, and will only warm up to the upper 40s, low 50s.
    • Rain chance: <10%.
    • Next round of rain: Wednesday.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and cool Tuesday.

