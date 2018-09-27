  • Mostly cloudy with cool temps forecast for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Cold front has passed to the south
    • Cooler temps will continue to strengthen overnight
    • Rainfall has ended 
    • Clearing skies will arrive from the northwest to the southeast overnight
    • Cool temps Friday morning in the upper 50’s
    • Sunny, warm and dry for Friday:  beautiful
    • Warm and nice weekend ahead
    • Heat index returns on Monday taking us into the 90’s with scattered showers
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and cool Thursday.
       

