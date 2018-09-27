Mostly cloudy with cool temps forecast for Mid-South

- Cold front has passed to the south
- Cooler temps will continue to strengthen overnight
- Rainfall has ended
- Clearing skies will arrive from the northwest to the southeast overnight
- Cool temps Friday morning in the upper 50’s
- Sunny, warm and dry for Friday: beautiful
- Warm and nice weekend ahead
- Heat index returns on Monday taking us into the 90’s with scattered showers
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and cool Thursday.
