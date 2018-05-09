Mostly Cloudy with HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Temperatures are COMFORTABLE across the Mid South, but this afternoon will be STEAMY.
- We’re back in the upper 80s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.
- Afternoon rain chance: 10/20%
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and hot Wednesday.
