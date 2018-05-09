  • Mostly Cloudy with HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Temperatures are COMFORTABLE across the Mid South, but this afternoon will be STEAMY.
    • We’re back in the upper 80s this afternoon with mostly cloudy skies.
    • Afternoon rain chance: 10/20%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and hot Wednesday.
       

    Trending stories:

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Cloudy with HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Sunny with Unseasonably HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Memphis weather: Pop-up showers expected across the Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Scattered showers expected for the Mid-South