Mostly Cloudy with Increasing Rain Chance Forecast for Mid-South

- It's a warm start to the day.
- Grab the umbrella for this afternoon/evening.
- Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s.
- Rain chance: 60%--rising as we head into tonight. Isolated strong to severe storms possible south of I-40. Damaging wind gusts primary threat.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and warm Wednesday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Masked gunman kicks in front door, shoots and kills woman
- Memphis-area Target to close for good
- Man charged with killing girlfriend’s 3-year-old in DeSoto County
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}