  • Mostly Cloudy with Increasing Rain Chance Forecast for Mid-South

    • It's a warm start to the day. 
    • Grab the umbrella for this afternoon/evening.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 70s.
    • Rain chance: 60%--rising as we head into tonight. Isolated strong to severe storms possible south of I-40. Damaging wind gusts primary threat.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and warm Wednesday.
       

