  • Mostly Cloudy with Isolated Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the thin jacket and have the umbrella on standby. 
    • Temperatures are cool now, but will warm up to the low/mid 60s this afternoon.
    • Winds: 5/10 MPH.
    • Rain chance: 20/30%--low threat severe. 
    • Strong to severe storms possible for Wednesday night into Thursday. The primary threat being damaging wind gusts. 
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
       

