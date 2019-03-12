Mostly Cloudy with Isolated Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the thin jacket and have the umbrella on standby.
- Temperatures are cool now, but will warm up to the low/mid 60s this afternoon.
- Winds: 5/10 MPH.
- Rain chance: 20/30%--low threat severe.
- Strong to severe storms possible for Wednesday night into Thursday. The primary threat being damaging wind gusts.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
