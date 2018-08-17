Mostly Cloudy with Isolated Storms Forecast for Mid-South

- Isolated showers possible, slowly weakening into evening
- Scattered showers active early Friday – before & during am commute
- Showers/Storms remain active throughout the day
- Heat index readings will again reach 100+°
- Hot & humid with rain through the weekend
- Better temps arrive next week
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and hot Thursday.
