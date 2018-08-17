  • Mostly Cloudy with Isolated Storms Forecast for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Isolated showers possible, slowly weakening into evening
    • Scattered showers active early Friday – before & during am commute
    • Showers/Storms remain active throughout the day
    • Heat index readings will again reach 100+°
    • Hot & humid with rain through the weekend
    • Better temps arrive next week
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and hot Thursday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories