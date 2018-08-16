  • Mostly Cloudy with Isolated Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Scattered showers/storms on radar north of I-40 this morning.
    • Isolated storms this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 40 percent--rogue strong storm possible
    • Afternoon highs in the low 90s. 
    • Feels like temperatures near 100.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and hot Thursday.
       

