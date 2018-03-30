Mostly Cloudy with Mild Temperatures expected for Mid-South

- Leave the umbrella at home, but grab the jacket.
- Temperatures are cool now, but will warm up to the low 60s this afternoon.
- Skies will be mostly cloudy with clearing later today.
- The holiday weekend will start off dry and sunny on Saturday, but scattered showers are expected Sunday.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and mild Friday.
