  • Mostly Cloudy with Mild Temperatures expected for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Leave the umbrella at home, but grab the jacket.
    • Temperatures are cool now, but will warm up to the low 60s this afternoon.
    • Skies will be mostly cloudy with clearing later today.
    • The holiday weekend will start off dry and sunny on Saturday, but scattered showers are expected Sunday.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and mild Friday.
       

     

