  • Mostly Cloudy with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Rain is moving out of the Mid South, but isolated showers still possible the rest of the day.
    • Rain chance: 20%—low threat severe.
    • Temperatures are cool in the 50s.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the low/mid-60s.
    • Winds: 15 mph.
    • Next rain chance: Saturday.
