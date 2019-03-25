Mostly Cloudy with Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Rain is moving out of the Mid South, but isolated showers still possible the rest of the day.
- Rain chance: 20%—low threat severe.
- Temperatures are cool in the 50s.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the low/mid-60s.
- Winds: 15 mph.
- Next rain chance: Saturday.
- Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}