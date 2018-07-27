Mostly Cloudy with Morning Showers Forecasted for Mid South

- Scattered showers are on radar mainly along and south of I-40 this morning.
- Temperatures are comfortable now, and this afternoon we will be in the mid/upper 80s.
- Feels like temperatures near 94.
- Rain chance: 40/50%--mainly this morning. Low threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool Friday
