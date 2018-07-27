  • Mostly Cloudy with Morning Showers Forecasted for Mid South

    Updated:
    • Scattered showers are on radar mainly along and south of I-40 this morning. 
    • Temperatures are comfortable now, and this afternoon we will be in the mid/upper 80s.
    • Feels like temperatures near 94.
    • Rain chance: 40/50%--mainly this morning. Low threat severe.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool Friday

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories