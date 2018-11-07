Mostly Cloudy with Morning Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

- Don't forget the jacket and umbrella for this morning.
- Temperatures this afternoon will remain in the mid/upper 50s.
- Rain chance: 50%--mainly this morning.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and cool Wednesday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Election results 2018: Live updates
- Tremaine Wilbourn sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole
- Driver in stolen truck leaves Memphis 'due to being possessed by demons,' dies in crash
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}