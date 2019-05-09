  • Mostly Cloudy with Morning Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the umbrella before you walk out the door.
    • Rain and thunderstorms will stay with us most of the morning.
    • Flooding is the primary threat.
    • 1" to 2" of rain expected today.
    • Won't rule out gusty winds and small hail in stronger storms.
    • Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the upper 70s.
    • Winds: 10/15 mph.
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
       

