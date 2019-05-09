Mostly Cloudy with Morning Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the umbrella before you walk out the door.
- Rain and thunderstorms will stay with us most of the morning.
- Flooding is the primary threat.
- 1" to 2" of rain expected today.
- Won't rule out gusty winds and small hail in stronger storms.
- Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the upper 70s.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
