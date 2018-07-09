  • Mostly Cloudy with Pop-up Showers Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • It’s a partly cloudy and warm start to the day.
    • Afternoon highs near 90, with “feels like” temps in the upper 90s.
    • Have the umbrella on standby for this afternoon.
    • Low threat severe, but won’t rule out an isolated strong storm.
    • Rain chance: 40%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and humid Monday

