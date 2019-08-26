  • Mostly Cloudy with Rain Chance for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Make sure to have the umbrella nearby today.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid 80s.
    • Feels like temps in the upper 90s.
    • Rain chance: 40%.
    • Winds: 10 mph
    Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast
       

