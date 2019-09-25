Mostly Cloudy with Rain Chance for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a cloudy and cool start to the day.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the upper 80s, near 90.
- Feels like temps in the mid 90s.
- Rain chance: 50%-low threat severe.
- Winds: 10/15 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: temperatures are right back in the low 90s by the weekend.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
