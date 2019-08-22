  • Mostly Cloudy with Rain Chance for Mid-South

    • Make sure to have the umbrella nearby today.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s, near 90.
    • Feels like temps near 100.
    • Rain chance: 60%--gusty winds primary threat.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph
