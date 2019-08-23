Mostly Cloudy with Rain Chance for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Spotty showers and storms are on radar across the Mid South this morning.
- Make sure to have the umbrella nearby today.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 80s.
- Feels like temps in the upper 90s, near 100.
- Rain chance: 60%--gusty winds primary threat.
- Winds: 5 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}