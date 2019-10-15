  • Mostly Cloudy with Rain Chance for the Mid-South

      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Make sure to have the umbrella.
    • It's a cloudy and cool start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 70s.
    • Rain chance: 40%--especially along and south of I-40.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front moves through overnight. Low threat severe. Cooler temperatures until the weekend.
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
       

