Mostly Cloudy with Rain Chance for the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Make sure to have the umbrella.
- It's a cloudy and cool start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 70s.
- Rain chance: 40%--especially along and south of I-40.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: A cold front moves through overnight. Low threat severe. Cooler temperatures until the weekend.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}