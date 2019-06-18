  • Mostly Cloudy with Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the umbrella before you walk out the door.
    • It's a warm start to the day with spotty showers on radar.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the mid/upper 80s.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the low 90s and rising close to the triple digits over the next several days.
    • Rain chance: 40%--low threat severe.
    • Winds: 10 mph. 
    • Next best rain chance: Wednesday. 
    • Our severe threat rises by Wednesday--damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories