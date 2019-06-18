Mostly Cloudy with Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the umbrella before you walk out the door.
- It's a warm start to the day with spotty showers on radar.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the mid/upper 80s.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the low 90s and rising close to the triple digits over the next several days.
- Rain chance: 40%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Next best rain chance: Wednesday.
- Our severe threat rises by Wednesday--damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
