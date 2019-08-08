Mostly Cloudy with Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Isolated showers and storms in the forecast for this morning and into the afternoon.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 90s.
- Feels like temps in the triple digits.
- Rain chance: 40%--low threat severe at this time.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Woman dead after inmate escapes Tennessee state prison; TBI investigating
- Former UofM football player suing school for mishandling 2017 rape allegation against him
- Who is Curtis Watson: Escaped inmate accused of killing state employee at West Tennessee prison
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}