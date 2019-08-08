  • Mostly Cloudy with Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Isolated showers and storms in the forecast for this morning and into the afternoon.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the low 90s.
    • Feels like temps in the triple digits.
    • Rain chance: 40%--low threat severe at this time.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph
    Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast
       

