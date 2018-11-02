  • Mostly Cloudy with Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the coat before you head out the door.  
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but this afternoon we will rise to the upper 50s.
    • Rain chance: 40%--mainly in the afternoon/early evening. 
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and cool Friday.
       

