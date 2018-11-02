Mostly Cloudy with Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the coat before you head out the door.
- Temperatures are chilly now, but this afternoon we will rise to the upper 50s.
- Rain chance: 40%--mainly in the afternoon/early evening.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and cool Friday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Officer hurt, suspect on the run after ramming vehicle into MPD squad car, crashing again nearby
- Tennessee inmate executed in electric chair, officials confirm
- Man caught sneaking large amount of weed through metal detector at 201 Poplar, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}