Mostly Cloudy with Rain Forecasted for Mid-South

- Have the umbrella nearby for this afternoon
- It’s a cloudy and warm start to the day, but a cold front will provide showers for the Mid South this afternoon/evening.
- Low threat severe, but won’t rule out an isolated strong storm.
- Rain chance: 50 percent
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and humid Friday
