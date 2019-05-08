  • Mostly Cloudy with Rising Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

    • It's a warm and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the mid 80s.
    • Winds: 15 mph.
    • Rain chance: 30%--especially in east AR.
    • Rain and storms for tonight. Isolated strong to severe storms possible. Damaging wind gusts and hail primary threats.
    • Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
       

