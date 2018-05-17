Mostly Cloudy with Scatt'd Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the umbrella before walking out the door.
- Scattered showers and storms in today’s forecast.
- Temperatures are pleasant now, but this afternoon will be warm and muggy in the mid-80s.
- Today’s rain chance: 60%. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out.
- Watch the video above for your stormy and muggy Thursday
Trending stories:
- Doctor’s notes being sold on Facebook in Memphis
- Lightning strike hits Shelby County home, causes massive fire
- Rap star T.I. arrested in Georgia
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}