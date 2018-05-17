  • Mostly Cloudy with Scatt'd Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore , Brittani Dubose

    Updated:
    • Grab the umbrella before walking out the door.
    • Scattered showers and storms in today’s forecast.
    • Temperatures are pleasant now, but this afternoon will be warm and muggy in the mid-80s.
    • Today’s rain chance: 60%. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out.
    • Watch the video above for your stormy and muggy Thursday

    Trending stories:

     

     

    FOX13's Free Weather App — iPhone/iPad Download | Android

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Cloudy with Scatt'd Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Mostly Cloudy with HOT Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Partly Cloudy with Record Breaking Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Record breaker? Blazing temperatures plague the Mid-South

  • Headline Goes Here

    Hot and humid weekend ahead for the Mid-South