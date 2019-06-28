Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Storms for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Rain is already on radar across the Mid South.
- Most of today's rain will be found in east Arkansas and northwest MS.
- Temperatures will heat up to the mid/upper 80s this afternoon.
- Feels like temperatures will be in the low 90s.
- Rain chance: 50%--low threat severe.
- Winds: 5 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast
