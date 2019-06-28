  • Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Storms for Mid-South

    • Rain is already on radar across the Mid South.
    • Most of today's rain will be found in east Arkansas and northwest MS.
    • Temperatures will heat up to the mid/upper 80s this afternoon.
    • Feels like temperatures will be in the low 90s.
    • Rain chance: 50%--low threat severe.
    • Winds: 5 mph. 
