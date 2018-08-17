Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Storms Forecast for Mid-South

- Showers and storms are on radar across the Mid South.
- Scattered storms are likely this afternoon as well.
- Rain chance: 60%--isolated strong storm possible
- Afternoon highs near 90.
- Feels like temperatures ~ 100.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and humid Friday.
