  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Storms Forecast for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Patrick Pete , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • Showers and storms are on radar across the Mid South.
    • Scattered storms are likely this afternoon as well.
    • Rain chance: 60%--isolated strong storm possible
    • Afternoon highs near 90. 
    • Feels like temperatures ~ 100.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and humid Friday.
       

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

