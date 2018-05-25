Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

- It’s a cloudy and warm start to the day, with a stray shower on radar.
- Upper 80s this afternoon with feel like temps in the low/mid 90s.
- Scattered afternoon pop-ups—not ruling out isolated strong to severe storms.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and humid Friday.
Trending stories:
- Morgan Freeman accused of inappropriate behavior: report
- Woman taken to police station after being shot in car
- Here's why you might see way more snakes than usual in the Mid-South
