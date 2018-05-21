  • Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete

    Updated:
    • Grab the umbrella before walking out the door—scatt’d storms once again in the forecast.
    • Not ruling out an isolated strong to severe storm this afternoon.
    • Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon we will rise to the mid 80s.
    • Feels like temps in the low 90s.
    • Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Monday.

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

