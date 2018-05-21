Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Storms Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the umbrella before walking out the door—scatt’d storms once again in the forecast.
- Not ruling out an isolated strong to severe storm this afternoon.
- Temperatures are comfortable now, but this afternoon we will rise to the mid 80s.
- Feels like temps in the low 90s.
- Watch the video above for your cloudy and damp Monday.
