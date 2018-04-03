Mostly cloudy with severe weather expected for Mid-South this evening

MID SOUTH: Severe storms are LIKELY close to 5 PM. Not clearing out until midnight.— Brittani (@BrittaniD_Fox13) April 3, 2018
Primary threat: Damaging wind gusts. Power outages LIKELY
Secondary threats: large hail >>>tornadoes
Charge electronics. Be weather alert. https://t.co/HMwOP8DPVO pic.twitter.com/gTgagRTnpP
- Temperatures are heating up across the Mid South with breezy winds.
- Most of us will just be cloudy—with a spotty shower--for the day, but strong to severe storms expected around 5 PM and last through midnight.
- Primary threat: damaging wind gusts. Secondary threats: large hail and an isolated tornado (north of I-40).
- Cooler temperatures and sunshine for Wednesday.
- Watch the video above for a look at your cloudy and stormy Tuesday.
