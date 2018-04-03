  • Mostly cloudy with severe weather expected for Mid-South this evening

    By: Patrick Pete , Brittani Dubose , Joey Sulipeck

    • Temperatures are heating up across the Mid South with breezy winds.
    • Most of us will just be cloudy—with a spotty shower--for the day, but strong to severe storms expected around 5 PM and last through midnight.
    • Primary threat: damaging wind gusts. Secondary threats: large hail and an isolated tornado (north of I-40).
    • Cooler temperatures and sunshine for Wednesday.
    • Watch the video above for a look at your cloudy and stormy Tuesday.
       

     

    Joey Sulipeck
         		 Brittani Dubose
         		 Patrick Pete
     

