Mostly Cloudy with Showers South of I-40 Forecasted for Mid South

- It's a rain free and warm start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will heat up to the upper 80s.
- Feels like temps: mid/upper 90s
- Rain chance: 40%--mainly south of I-40. Isolated strong storm possible in central MS.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and humid Wednesday
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- PB&J Towing under fire after improperly towing and booting cars, complaints say
- Tropical Storm Gordon: A timeline of what to expect in the Mid-South
- Mid-South elementary school employee arrested for rape of child
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}