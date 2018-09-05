  • Mostly Cloudy with Showers South of I-40 Forecasted for Mid South

    • It's a rain free and warm start to the day. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will heat up to the upper 80s.
    • Feels like temps: mid/upper 90s
    • Rain chance: 40%--mainly south of I-40. Isolated strong storm possible in central MS.
