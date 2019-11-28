Mostly Cloudy with Slight Rain Chance for the Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
- Bundle up before you head out the door.
- It's a chilly start to the day with passing clouds.
- Temperatures this afternoon will only warm up to the upper 40s.
- Rain chance: 30%--no threat severe, and mainly north of I-40 this evening.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: Black Friday will be cool with a slight rain chance (20%). Saturday has a higher rain chance with the potential for severe storms south of I-40--damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
