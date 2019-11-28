  • Mostly Cloudy with Slight Rain Chance for the Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
    • Bundle up before you head out the door.
    • It's a chilly start to the day with passing clouds. 
    • Temperatures this afternoon will only warm up to the upper 40s.
    • Rain chance: 30%--no threat severe, and mainly north of I-40 this evening.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • LOOKING AHEAD: Black Friday will be cool with a slight rain chance (20%). Saturday has a higher rain chance with the potential for severe storms south of I-40--damaging wind gusts the primary threat.
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories