Mostly Cloudy with Slight Rain Chance Forecast for Mid South

- Watch out for patchy fog and some drizzle this morning.
- Temperatures are comfortable now, but only warm up to the mid/upper 60s this afternoon.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Rain chance: 40%--especially in north MS.
- Next Rain chance: Saturday.
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
