  • Mostly Cloudy with Slight Rain Chance Forecast for Mid South

    • Watch out for patchy fog and some drizzle this morning.
    • Temperatures are comfortable now, but only warm up to the mid/upper 60s this afternoon.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • Rain chance: 40%--especially in north MS.
    • Next Rain chance: Saturday. 
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
       

