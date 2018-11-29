  • Mostly Cloudy with Slight Rain Chance Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the light jacket and have the umbrella on standby.
    • Spotty showers are on radar.  
    • Temperatures are cool now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the upper 50s/low 60s.  
    • Rain chance: 30/40%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and mild Thursday.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories