  • Mostly Cloudy with Unseasonably Cold Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Layer up before you head out the door.
    • Bridges and overpasses are slick so take it slow on the roadways.   
    • Temperatures are FRIGID now, but will warm up near 40 this afternoon.
    • Afternoon wind chill: 35.
    • Rain chance: <10%
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories