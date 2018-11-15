Mostly Cloudy with Unseasonably Cold Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Layer up before you head out the door.
- Bridges and overpasses are slick so take it slow on the roadways.
- Temperatures are FRIGID now, but will warm up near 40 this afternoon.
- Afternoon wind chill: 35.
- Rain chance: <10%
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- LIVE UPDATES: Freezing temps, wintry mix causing icy roadways, crashes in Shelby County
- Winter Weather: Live updates and latest tracking
- Current closings/early dismissals
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}