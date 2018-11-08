  • Mostly Cloudy with Unseasonably Cool Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Don't forget the coat before you walk out the door.
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but this afternoon will only warm up to the mid-50s.
    • Rain chance: 30%.
    • Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and cool Thursday.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories