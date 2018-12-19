Mostly Cloudy with Unseasonably Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- DENSE FOG ADVISORY FOR PARTS OF NW MS UNTIL 9 AM.
- Dress in layers today.
- It's on the cool side this morning.
- Temperatures this afternoon will be in the low 60s.
- Rain chance: 10%--increasing late tonight.
- Watch the video above for your mostly cloudy and unseasonably warm Wednesday
