Mostly Cloudy with Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- No need for the jacket today, but make sure to have the sunglasses.
- It's a warm start to this Thursday, but temperatures will rise to the low 80s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 10%--rising in the overnight hours.
- Winds: 20/25 mph.
- Next rain chance: Tonight--low threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.
