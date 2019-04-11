  • Mostly Cloudy with Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • No need for the jacket today, but make sure to have the sunglasses.  
    • It's a warm start to this Thursday, but temperatures will rise to the low 80s this afternoon.
    • Rain chance: 10%--rising in the overnight hours.
    • Winds: 20/25 mph.
    • Next rain chance: Tonight--low threat severe.
    • Watch the video above for your Thursday weathercast.

