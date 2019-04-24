Mostly Cloudy with Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- It's a mild and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the upper 70s with mostly cloudy skies.
- Rain chance: 20%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- Next rain chance: Thursday (80%)--low threat severe.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast.
