  • Mostly Sunny and Breezy Winds Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • It's a comfortable and dry start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up near 80 with mostly sunny skies.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Winds: 10 mph.
    • Next rain chance: Wednesday (30%)
    • Watch the video above for your Monday weathercast.

