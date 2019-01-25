Mostly Sunny and Chilly Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- You'll want all the layers on, PLUS the sunglasses for today.
- It's FRIGID now, but temperatures will warm up to the upper 30s this afternoon.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Next rain chance: Monday night into Tuesday morning (light snow in the forecast).
- Watch the video above for your sunny and cold Friday.
