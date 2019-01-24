  • Mostly Sunny and Chilly Temperatures Forecasted for Mid South

    • Have the heavy coat on before you walk out the door. 
    • It's FRIGID now, but temperatures will warm up to the mid 40s this afternoon. 
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Watch the video above for your sunny and cold Thursday.
       

