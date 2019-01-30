Mostly Sunny and Dangerously Cold Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- Dress in multiple layers today and have the coat, scarf, and gloves.
- Also limit your time outside.
- This afternoon we will only warm up to the low 30s, feeling like the 20s.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Watch the video above for your sunny and bitterly cold Wednesday.
