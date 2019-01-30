  • Mostly Sunny and Dangerously Cold Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • Dress in multiple layers today and have the coat, scarf, and gloves. 
    • Also limit your time outside. 
    • This afternoon we will only warm up to the low 30s, feeling like the 20s. 
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Watch the video above for your sunny and bitterly cold Wednesday.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories