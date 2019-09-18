Mostly Sunny and HOT for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's another rain-free and warm start to the day.
- This afternoon we will heat up to the upper 90s.
- Feels like temps in the 100s.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: rain chances will stay on the low end (<20%) with slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend.
- Watch the video above for your Wednesday weathercast
