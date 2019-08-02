Mostly Sunny and Hot for Mid-South

- MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
- It's a comfortable and dry start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will rise to the upper 80s.
- Feels like temps in the low 90s.
- Rain chance: <10%.
- Winds: 10 mph.
- LOOKING AHEAD: slight rain chance for the weekend (30%). Temperatures will in the upper 80s.
