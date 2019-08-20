  • Mostly Sunny and HOT for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Elisabeth D'Amore , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING.

    • It's a warm and rain-free start to the day.
    • Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid-90s.
    • Feels like temps in the triple digits.
    • HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK. 
    • Rain chance: 20%--mainly north of I-40 this evening.
    • Winds: 5/10 mph
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast
       

