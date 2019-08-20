Mostly Sunny and HOT for Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING.
- It's a warm and rain-free start to the day.
- Temperatures this afternoon will warm up to the mid-90s.
- Feels like temps in the triple digits.
- HYDRATE. LOOK BEFORE YOU LOCK.
- Rain chance: 20%--mainly north of I-40 this evening.
- Winds: 5/10 mph.
- Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast
