  • Mostly Sunny and Mild Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Make sure to dress in layers today and have the sunglasses. 
    • Temperatures are chilly now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the low 60s.
    • Winds: 5/10 MPH.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Next rain chance: Wednesday evening (40%). 
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.
       

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories