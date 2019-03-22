Mostly Sunny and Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

- Grab the sunglasses and have the coat for this morning.
- Temperatures are on the cool side now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the mid/upper 60s.
- Winds: 5/10 MPH.
- Rain chance: 0%.
- Next rain chance: Sunday (40%).
- Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
