  • Mostly Sunny and Warm Temperatures Forecasted for Mid-South

    Updated:
    • Grab the sunglasses and have the coat for this morning. 
    • Temperatures are on the cool side now, but this afternoon we will warm up to the mid/upper 60s.
    • Winds: 5/10 MPH.
    • Rain chance: 0%.
    • Next rain chance: Sunday (40%). 
    • Watch the video above for your Friday weathercast.
       

