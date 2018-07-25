Mostly Sunny Day Forecasted for Mid-South

- It’s a mostly clear and pleasant start to the day.
- This afternoon we will warm up to the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.
- Feels like temperatures near 94.
- Rain chance: 10%.
- Watch the video above for your mostly sunny and seasonable Wednesday
