  • Mostly Sunny Day Forecasted for Mid-South

    By: Brittani Dubose , Patrick Pete , Joey Sulipeck , Elisabeth D'Amore

    Updated:
    • It’s a mostly clear and pleasant start to the day.
    • This afternoon we will warm up to the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.
    • Feels like temperatures near 94.
    • Rain chance: 10%.  
